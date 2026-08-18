Kaziranga eco-sensitive zone reduction bid triggers controversy in Assam

The Assam government’s recently announced plans to approach the Centre to shrink the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to a minimum of 1 km instead of the default 10 km has met with stiff opposition from the Opposition and wildlife experts.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the reduction in ESZ would affect civic and urban growth in surrounding towns.

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An ESZ is a buffer zone around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to stop heavy human damage and mitigate human-animal conflicts.

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Sarma said, “I see a lot of misinformation on Kaziranga’s Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Let’s be clear: the Park area remains unchanged. The 10-km zone lies outside the Park boundary, and its proposed rationalisation follows demands from local communities to safeguard their livelihoods.”

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B K Singh, former Indian Forest Service officer said that Kaziranga National Park is an UNESCO site that provides protection to single horn rhinoceros. He said that it is important to protect flood plains and wetlands in Kaziranga given the perennial issue of floods.

“The default ESZ for any protected area in the country has been fixed as 10 km, but as the states come up with notifications, the limit of the zone is brought down to mere one to three km. In some patches, it is even brought to zero. Bannerghatta and Dandeli Sanctuaries in Karnataka are examples of this. Kaziranga has done nothing new, which other states have not done. But in the background of the annual flood there, it is necessary to conserve the flood plain and the wet lands there. The misery of people in the flood season is disgusting. CM says that he wants to build houses for indigenous communities. In the process, natural drainage will collapse, and land uses will undergo massive change. The impact of the flood can be checked if ESZ is as large as possible and the vegetation and wetlands are preserved and further land use changes are paused,” Singh told The Tribune.

Congress and CPI have opposed the proposed reduction.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, “After the devastation and havoc caused in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat due to illegal coal mining in Nagaland, we thought the Chief Minister would take it as a lesson. Instead, his focus is on providing legal protection to illegal coal mining and on enabling large mining operations in the Karbi Anglong hills. That is why they want to alter the eco-sensitive zone.”

CPI Assam State Council Secretary Kanak Gogoi said that reducing the protected buffer in the name of development could benefit large corporate interests at the cost of Kaziranga’s ecological security.