KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over 'anti-party activities'

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.

Advertisement

Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party general secretary T Ravinder Rao and another general secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.

Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.