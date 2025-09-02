DT
KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over 'anti-party activities'

KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over 'anti-party activities'

Kavitha's 'recent behaviour and anti-party activities' hurting BRS, says a party statement
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:45 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BRS MLC K Kavitha addresses a press conference in Hyderabad. PTI file
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.

Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party general secretary T Ravinder Rao and another general secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.

Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.

