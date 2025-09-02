KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over 'anti-party activities'
Kavitha's 'recent behaviour and anti-party activities' hurting BRS, says a party statement
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.
Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party general secretary T Ravinder Rao and another general secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.
Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.
