KCR's promise of IT park for Muslims appeasement: BJP

Huzurnagar (Telangana), Nov 25
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's poll promise that he would set up a special information technology park for Muslims nothing but appeasement, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Saturday.
Speaking at a rally here, he said that KCR has allegedly stopped many of the Central government schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and development stopped in Telangana due to corruption coupled with mismanagement.
