Home / India / Keep window shades shut during takeoff, landing at defence airfields: DGCA

Keep window shades shut during takeoff, landing at defence airfields: DGCA

This includes the duration from takeoff until the aircraft crosses 10,000 feet, and during descent from that altitude until the plane reaches its designated parking bay at a civilian terminal
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Amid growing concerns over aviation security near India’s western border, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a fresh set of directives aimed at enhancing operational safety at sensitive defence airfields.

Under the new directives, all passenger window shades, except those at emergency exits, must remain closed during the critical phases of flight. This includes the duration from takeoff until the aircraft crosses 10,000 feet, and during descent from that altitude until the plane reaches its designated parking bay at a civilian terminal.

A comprehensive ban on aerial and ground photography and videography has also been enforced at defence airfields. Passengers are now prohibited from capturing images or videos at any point during their travel, including inside airport terminals, in vehicles ferrying them to or from the aircraft, outside the aircraft, during taxiing, pushback, takeoff, landing, and while flying below 10,000 feet.

The DGCA has directed all airlines and operators to ensure passengers are not only informed but regularly reminded of these restrictions, especially when flying near military bases. Carriers must also clearly communicate the consequences of non-compliance, which may include regulatory penalties or legal action under applicable national security protocols.

To facilitate adherence, pre-flight announcements have been made mandatory. Cabin crews must inform passengers — prior to takeoff, before securing the cabin, and during descent — that window shades must be closed and photography or videography is not permitted below 10,000 feet.

Furthermore, airlines are required to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) tailored to these guidelines, particularly for operations involving defence airports close to the western Indian frontier. These SOPs must address both communication and enforcement strategies to mitigate operational and security risks.

The tightened norms follow recent airspace concerns in the region, including an incident involving a commercial aircraft requesting to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence—an appeal that was denied.

The DGCA’s latest measures reflect heightened vigilance in safeguarding India’s border airspace at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Passengers are advised to comply strictly with the new rules. In a cautionary note, the DGCA remarked, “Please be careful, do not get caught on the wrong foot.”

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator has grounded two pilots who operated the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar.

