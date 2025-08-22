DT
PT
Keeping a motor vehicle older than 20 years will come at a cost

Keeping a motor vehicle older than 20 years will come at a cost

Govt hikes registration renewal fee of motor vehicles older than 20 years
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
The transport ministry has raised the registration renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years to discourage people from keeping them.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, in a notification, announced that the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

According to the notification, for motorcycles older than 20 years, the renewal fee will rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. For three-wheelers and quadricycles, the renewal cost will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

In case of imported two- or three-wheelers, the cost of the renewal of the certificate of registration will be Rs 20,000, while for imported vehicles with four or more wheels, it will be Rs 80,000.

The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.

The ministry, in October 2021, increased the registration and renewal fee for motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive action against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy.

