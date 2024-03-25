Kejri issues order from ED custody; forged: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Amid speculation over his role as Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first directive from ED custody, asking his minister to address water-related concerns in the national capital. The move, however, hasn’t gone down well with opposition BJP, which has termed it “unconstitutional”.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case associated with the excise policy. Following his arrest, a court extended his custody to the central agency until March 28.

Despite his detention, Kejriwal underscored the urgency of resolving Delhi’s water and sewer challenges, instructing Atishi, who holds the Public Works Department portfolio, to take immediate action to prevent shortages during summer.

In a letter, he said: “I might be in jail, but people of Delhi shouldn’t be inconvenienced; make adequate arrangements for water tankers so that there is no shortage during summer.”

He instructed Atishi to issue strict orders to the Chief Secretary and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, urging prompt solutions and collaboration with the Lieutenant-Governor, if necessary.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi expressed admiration for Kejriwal’s “dedication” to the people of Delhi, despite his personal challenges. She acknowledged his “steadfast focus” on addressing public concerns. “Despite being in ED custody, only a person like Kejriwal can continue to think about the welfare of two crore Delhiites without thinking about himself,” she said.

However, the BJP criticised Kejriwal’s directive, terming it unconstitutional. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the CM’s Office of operating in an unauthorised manner and called the directive “forged”.

Agency takes note

The ED has taken cognisance of Delhi minister Atishi’s claim Kejriwal sent her orders from custody, sources said. The ED will hold a probe to ascertain if directions were in line with special PMLA court’s order.

