Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday fired salvos at rival BJP claiming it had launched “Operation Jhaadu” to crush the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the saffron outfit saw it as a “potential threat”.

Putting up a brave face in the midst of a massive political storm over the Swati Maliwal assault case, AAP convener Kejriwal, who led party leaders in a protest towards the BJP headquarters here, asked why no money had been recovered in the Enforcement Directorate raids in the alleged liquor scam. Kejriwal had on Saturday said that AAP leaders would protest at the BJP headquarters and he had dared to “arrest them all”.

AAP’s march was stopped midway amid sloganeering by the party’s leaders and workers. “We waited for half an hour on the road for the police to come and arrest us. But the BJP accepted its defeat,” said an AAP statement.

Flanked by MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal said people were curious to know if there was any liquor scam, why no money was recovered.

“They (probe agencies) are themselves saying in the Supreme Court that not a single paisa has been recovered…. They say the scam is worth Rs 100 crore. If that’s so, why haven’t they found even Rs 100 in raids? They have arrested our leaders in fabricated cases,” said Kejriwal, who is on interim bail till June 2 in the liquor scam case.

One of the CM’s interim bail conditions was “he will not comment with regards to his role in the present case”. It’s not yet clear what Kejriwal said today constituted contempt of court.

Silent on the Maliwal case, the CM attacked the BJP for “attempting to finish off AAP”. “The PM has made up his mind to completely destroy and crush AAP, for which he has launched ‘Operation Jhadoo’,” he said, urging supporters to brace for a bigger struggle. “Before AAP becomes too big a challenge for the BJP, it has to be crushed. Under this operation, top AAP leaders will be arrested and AAP’s bank accounts will be frozen. The ED lawyer has already said in the court that AAP’s bank accounts will be frozen immediately after elections,” he said. The protest happened a day after Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting MP Maliwal and was remanded to five day police custody.

