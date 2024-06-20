Kejriwal demanded Rs 100-cr bribe: ED

New Delhi, June 19
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday claimed that there was evidence that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore, opposing his bail application in a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi liquor policy.
A Delhi Court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 3. The Delhi CM was virtually produced before Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Rouse Avenue Courts after his custody expired today.
The court deferred the hearing to decide on Kejriwal’s application for his wife to participate via video conference in his medical examination, alongside his regular bail plea.
Earlier, Kejriwal’s interim bail on medical grounds was rejected by the court. Earlier, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said the commission of a money laundering offence was clear... Kejriwal had demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore, based on CBI reports.
