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Home / India / Kejriwal demands choice between E20, pure petrol; announces march to PM’s house on August 3

Kejriwal demands choice between E20, pure petrol; announces march to PM’s house on August 3

The former Delhi chief minister also urged the government to make public the report that it cited to claim that E20 does not damage vehicles

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Arvind Kejriwal addresses the town hall style meeting against E20 at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded the government give the option to choose between pure petrol and E20 at fuel pumps and announced a march to the Prime Minister’s residence on August 3 to submit petitions.

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Addressing a town hall style meeting on E20 fuel at the Constitution Club of India here, Kejriwal said he would collect petitions at noon on Monday and lead a march to Narendra Modi’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg with around 100 people.

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Kejriwal demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between E20 and regular petrol at fuel stations, and demanded lower prices for E20 mixed petrol, and a cut in petrol prices.

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The former Delhi chief minister also urged the government to make public the report that it cited to claim that E20 does not damage vehicles.

“The Centre says studies have been conducted and E20 does not harm vehicles. I want them to share that report,” he said.

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People from across states attended the event and shared their experiences and concerns over the use of E20 and the issues they claimed to be facing with their vehicles.

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