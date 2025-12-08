DT
Kejriwal embarks on three-day Gujarat visit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:12 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday began a three-day visit to Gujarat. Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in several public programmes, organisational meetings and interactions with party workers.

Announcing his visit on social media, Kejriwal said, “I am going to Gujarat today for a three-day tour. I will participate in several programs there.”

The visit will focus on strengthening AAP’s presence in the state and reviewing ongoing political and organisational activities. Kejriwal is expected to address multiple gatherings and meet local leaders during the tour. The visit also comes days after an incident at an AAP event in Gujarat where a shoe was reportedly thrown at party MLA.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

