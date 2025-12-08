Kejriwal embarks on three-day Gujarat visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday began a three-day visit to Gujarat. Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in several public programmes, organisational meetings and interactions with party workers.

Announcing his visit on social media, Kejriwal said, “I am going to Gujarat today for a three-day tour. I will participate in several programs there.”

The visit will focus on strengthening AAP’s presence in the state and reviewing ongoing political and organisational activities. Kejriwal is expected to address multiple gatherings and meet local leaders during the tour. The visit also comes days after an incident at an AAP event in Gujarat where a shoe was reportedly thrown at party MLA.