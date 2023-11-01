Kejriwal may be arrested by ED on Nov 2: Atishi

New Delhi, October 31
The AAP leadership on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 after questioning him in the laundering case linked to Delhi excise “scam”.
Senior leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said, “The Delhi CM (Kejriwal) will be arrested on November 2 not because there is any case or evidence against him, but because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of him.”
The minister said one by one, the BJP was attempting to use probe agencies to put opposition leaders in jail. “This is an attempt to undermine democracy,” she said. Similar fears were expressed by other leaders.
