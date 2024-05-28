Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 27

Citing high ketone and blood glucose levels, sudden unexplained 6 to 7 kg weight loss and possible life threatening conditions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam by seven days.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener was released on 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll. He was ordered to surrender on June 2. A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had barred him from visiting the Chief Minister’s Office and the Delhi Secretariat and said that he shall not sign official files unless it was required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. It had restrained him from commenting on his role in the money laundering case and ordered him not to interact with witnesses or have access to official files connected with the case.

However, six days before the expiry of his interim bail on June 1, Kejriwal urged the top court to extend his interim bail by seven days on the grounds that he had to undergo certain diagnostic tests and investigations, including the PET-CT scan.

His petition is likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing. The petition was filed after a detailed clinical examination of the CM by a senior physician from a hospital at his home on May 25 as he has been asked to undergo a host of tests, including (but not limited to) the whole body PET-CT to rule out any malignancies, sources said.

Kejriwal has also been asked to undergo the Holter monitor test, where he will be required to wear a Holter monitor for a few days while going about his daily activities to identify any irregularities in his heart functioning, they said, adding, “These tests are to be done in a particular sequence and require about five to seven days in all to complete.”

