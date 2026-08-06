Kejriwal says his Instagram account restricted in India, seeks explanation from Meta

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday his Instagram account has been restricted in India and urged others facing a similar issue to get in touch with him.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta's India office revealed that his Instagram account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

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Hi @Meta @metaindia Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

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Kejriwal said in a video post on X, "I have got to know that whoever is speaking against ethanol or paper leak, their social media accounts are being suppressed. If anyone else is also facing the same issue, please message me."

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Meta did not immediately respond to the matter.

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, "Unavailable in some locations".

Calling the company's lack of clarity and response "pretty bad service", he said in his post, "Don't bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India."