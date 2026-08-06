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Home / India / Kejriwal says his Instagram account restricted in India, seeks explanation from Meta

Kejriwal says his Instagram account restricted in India, seeks explanation from Meta

The AAP national convener also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, 'Unavailable in some locations'

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal leave from the party office during a protest march in New Delhi. PTI file
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday his Instagram account has been restricted in India and urged others facing a similar issue to get in touch with him.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta's India office revealed that his Instagram account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

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Kejriwal said in a video post on X, "I have got to know that whoever is speaking against ethanol or paper leak, their social media accounts are being suppressed. If anyone else is also facing the same issue, please message me."

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Meta did not immediately respond to the matter.

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, "Unavailable in some locations".

Calling the company's lack of clarity and response "pretty bad service", he said in his post, "Don't bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India."

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