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Home / India / Kejriwal seeks lists of detainees as Delhi Police say 5 FIRs lodged

Kejriwal seeks lists of detainees as Delhi Police say 5 FIRs lodged

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file
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The Delhi Police have registered at least five FIRs in connection with violence during Monday’s Cockroach Janta Party protest that left 118 police personnel, including senior officers and women staffers, injured.
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), seeking immediate public disclosure of all FIRs registered and those detained following the protest. Around 70 protesters are learnt to have been detained.

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In his letter, Kejriwal said he had been informed that “a number of people had been held in custody without any registration of FIR”. “I request that the lists of FIRs and people detained be put in public domain immediately so that appropriate legal help can be provided to those detained,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the police refuted the claims of firing pellet guns at the protesters. The denial came after CJP spokesperson Saurav Das shared a purported video on X showing a man with perforations on his face that appeared to have been inflicted by a pellet gun. "Fake news alert," the Delhi Police wrote on X in response.

The police said more FIRs were likely to be registered and the accused were being identified with the help of CCTV footage. “We are also reviewing social media posts and mobile phone recordings as part of the investigation,” sources in the police said.

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According to the police, the protesters displayed “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” during the demonstration. The police said despite repeated warnings, the protesters allegedly refused to disperse and deliberately violated prohibitory orders.

The police said appropriate legal action was being initiated as per law for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest.

Meanwhile, the CJP removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after a video surfaced showing him eating a burger during the police crackdown against protesters on Monday. The party said his conduct was inconsistent with the values of the movement. Dahiya defended himself, saying he had not slept for two days and was simply eating because he was hungry.

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