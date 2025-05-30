DT
PT
Home / India / Kejriwal seeks NOC to renew passport

Kejriwal seeks NOC to renew passport

Court asks CBI, ED to file response
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:06 AM May 30, 2025 IST
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a Delhi court seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to renew his expired passport. Kejriwal, who is currently an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, has requested a 10-year renewal. His passport expired in 2018.

On Thursday, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking them to file their replies by June 4, when the matter is scheduled for next hearing.

At the same hearing, the CBI informed the court that it was prepared to begin arguments on framing charges in the corruption case related to the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy for 2021–22. The CBI is handling the corruption investigation, while the ED is probing the linked money laundering allegations under the same FIR.

In a separate but related development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted permission to businessman Amit Arora — another accused in the same case, to travel to Dubai between June 6 and June 16. Arora, director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, had requested the court to allow him to travel, citing the need for medical treatment for himself and his minor son.

