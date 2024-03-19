Kejriwal skips ED hearing in DJB case; AAP says matter sub judice

New Delhi, March 18
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the ED summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Delhi Jal Board.
The Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, said Kejriwal would not appear before the ED on Monday. “When bail is granted by the court, why the ED is sending summons again and again? It is illegal. The BJP wants to win the Lok Sabha elections using the ED,” it alleged.
AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi has termed the case “fake”. “The CM has been asked to join some investigation related to Delhi Jal Board... We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter,” she claimed. Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, had lost his “honour” by repeatedly skipping the ED summons and alleged that there was a scam in the DJB.
AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said, “It is beyond understanding when will the ED stop serving the political agenda of the BJP. When the matter is in court, what is the urgency of sending another notice?” he asked. Kejriwal was summoned by the ED to appear before it on Monday in the case. He is also facing inquiries in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and has previously disregarded eight summonses in that matter, terming those “illegitimate”.
