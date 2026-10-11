Kejriwal warns PM Modi of youth’s anger

The police detained AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were also detained during the demonstration. Kejriwal was later released from the Jaffarpur police station in the evening.

Kejriwal warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that prisons would not be enough to contain the country’s youth, as he was detained along with senior party leaders during a protest demanding action against the CEC.

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Slamming the police action, Kejriwal accused the Modi government of resorting to dictatorship and asserted that the country’s youth would not allow it to prevail. He also targeted Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of electoral malpractice and demanding his resignation.

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“The youth of the country has awakened; PM Modi’s dictatorship will not prevail. Vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to go!” he said.

In a video message posted after his detention, the AAP chief said all party leaders had been taken to the Jaffarpur police station. He also claimed that a large number of people had gathered around the police station in protest.

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Issuing a direct challenge to the PM, Kejriwal said, “Modi ji, your prisons will fall short. Don’t have the guts to mess with the country’s youth. Take Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and stop stealing votes.”