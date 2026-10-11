DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Kejriwal warns PM Modi of youth’s anger

Kejriwal warns PM Modi of youth’s anger

article_Author
Rinku Behera
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel detain AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. PTI
Advertisement

The police detained AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were also detained during the demonstration. Kejriwal was later released from the Jaffarpur police station in the evening.

Kejriwal warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that prisons would not be enough to contain the country’s youth, as he was detained along with senior party leaders during a protest demanding action against the CEC.

Advertisement

Slamming the police action, Kejriwal accused the Modi government of resorting to dictatorship and asserted that the country’s youth would not allow it to prevail. He also targeted Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of electoral malpractice and demanding his resignation.

Advertisement

“The youth of the country has awakened; PM Modi’s dictatorship will not prevail. Vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to go!” he said.

In a video message posted after his detention, the AAP chief said all party leaders had been taken to the Jaffarpur police station. He also claimed that a large number of people had gathered around the police station in protest.

Advertisement

Issuing a direct challenge to the PM, Kejriwal said, “Modi ji, your prisons will fall short. Don’t have the guts to mess with the country’s youth. Take Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and stop stealing votes.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts