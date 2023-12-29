Kenyan woman held with cocaine worth Rs 14.90 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, December 29
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a woman passenger of Kenyan nationality at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 14.90 crore, a DRI release said on Friday.
Acting on intelligence, the Kenyan national, who came via flight no KQ 204 from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, Thursday, was apprehended by DRI officers, the release said.
As per the release, the officers recovered 1,490 grams of "white powdery substance purported to be cocaine" valued at approximately Rs 14.90 crore.
"The ingenious concealment of the drugs involved two black polythene packets cleverly placed within a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle," it stated.
The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
Further investigation is underway, the release added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...