Kerala Assembly to move resolution seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Kerala Assembly is set to take up a resolution on Monday seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, amid protests by opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the revision of voter lists.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will move the resolution, according to the agenda circulated ahead of the Assembly session. It will call for greater transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the rectification of alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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If passed, Kerala would become the first state Assembly in the country to adopt a resolution seeking the CEC’s removal.

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The move comes amid protests in Delhi and other parts of the country demanding Kumar’s removal. Leaders of the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Opposition CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have also been part of the protests, putting the Election Commission’s functioning in focus ahead of the Assembly debate.

The resolution is expected to receive support from the ruling alliance, while the issue is likely to trigger a wider political debate in the House over electoral transparency and accountability.

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The Assembly session, which began on Monday, is scheduled to continue until October 29, with sittings on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 25, 27, 28 and 29.

Besides the resolution on the CEC, Higher Education Minister Roji M John will move another resolution urging the Centre to return the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which is pending consideration before the President.

The state government is seeking the return of the Bill to reconsider its provisions and explore a revised framework for establishing and regulating private universities in Kerala.

The Assembly is also scheduled to consider several Bills during the session, including the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2026.

A Bill providing a legal framework for the care and protection of senior citizens is also expected to be introduced.

The session is likely to see heated exchanges between the ruling front and the Opposition over the SIR exercise, power cuts in the state and the travel arrangements made for the Chief Minister and ministers.

With PTI inputs