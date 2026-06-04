The UDF government in Kerala on Thursday recommended a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu in 2024.

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The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

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Addressing the media after the meeting, Satheesan said the Cabinet had recommended a CBI probe to the Central Government, considering the representation submitted by the late Naveen Babu's wife.

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In addition, the Cabinet directed the Revenue Department to take steps to provide a job on compassionate grounds to Babu's daughter.

Babu's family sought the Chief Minister's intervention because they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into the case, which triggered a political controversy in Kerala in 2024.

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Former Kannur District Panchayat president P P Divya is the sole accused in the case.

Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on October 14, 2024, a day after Divya allegedly made corruption allegations against him at a public farewell function held at the Kannur District Collectorate.

Facing criticism from the then Opposition parties, the CPI(M) leadership in Kannur removed Divya from her post.

She was later demoted from the party's district committee to its branch committee and stripped of all elected positions within the party.