DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Kerala: Cong candidate Shoukath leads in Nilambur bypoll as counting progresses

Kerala: Cong candidate Shoukath leads in Nilambur bypoll as counting progresses

An impressive showing by independent candidate and two-time legislator P V Anvar came as a surprise to both the UDF and the LDF
article_Author
PTI
Malappuram, Updated At : 10:34 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this combo of three pictures, from left, BJP-led NDA candidate Mohan George, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath and LDF candidate M Swaraj. PTI/file 
Advertisement

As the counting of votes progressed on Monday in the high-stakes Nilambur byelection in this north Kerala district, opposition Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath steadily increased his lead against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF candidate M Swaraj.

Advertisement

By the end of the seventh round of counting, Election Commission figures showed Shoukath, son of late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, had taken a lead of 5,123 votes over Swaraj, a state secretariat member of the CPI(M).

An impressive showing by independent candidate and two-time legislator P V Anvar came as a surprise to both the UDF and the LDF.

Advertisement

The counting process began at 8 am sharp at Chungathara Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, after election officials opened the strong room storing the voting machines.

Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.10 a m.

Advertisement

With 263 polling booths and 19 rounds of counting scheduled, the day is expected to be long and tense for party workers and candidates.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Anvar, triggering a fierce political battle in the forest-fringe constituency.

The byelection has drawn widespread attention and is seen as a mid-term test for the LDF government, now in its fourth year in office.

For the Congress-led UDF, a win here would provide a much-needed boost ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts