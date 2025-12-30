DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Kerala court acquits all accused in murder of ABVP activist

Kerala court acquits all accused in murder of ABVP activist

The verdict was pronounced by the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court

article_Author
PTI
Alappuzha (Kerala), Updated At : 02:47 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. File.
Advertisement
A Kerala court on Tuesday acquitted all the accused, allegedly workers of Campus Front, in the murder of an ABVP activist, which took place 13 years ago.
Calling the verdict disappointing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it would challenge the order before the High Court.
According to the prosecution, Vishal, who had arrived to attend a programme organised to welcome undergraduate students at an aided college in Chengannur on July 16, 2012, was allegedly stabbed to death by Campus Front activists who had reached the spot as part of a pre-planned attack.
Twenty people were accused in the case.
The trial drew attention after some witnesses, including activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), turned hostile during the proceedings.
Two of his companions were seriously injured, while several others were assaulted.
Vishal, who sustained critical injuries, died the next day while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.
The local police initially investigated the case, and the Crime Branch later took it over.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts