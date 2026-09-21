Kerala film festival row: I&B says no screening permission denied to 31 films

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday clarified that permission had not been denied to any film for screening at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), beginning later this week.

It, however, said six films had been asked to provide more detailed synopses.

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The response came after reports claimed that 31 films selected for the five-day international film festival in Thiruvananthapuram, beginning Friday, were awaiting “further verification” from the home, defence and external affairs ministries because of their subject matter.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote, “Permission has not been denied to any film for screening in the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam.”

“Six films have been requested to provide more detailed synopsis. Depending on the subject of the films, some have been sent to various sectoral authorities for their review,” it said.

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Permission has not been denied to any film for screening in the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam. Six films have been requested to provide more detailed synopsis. Depending on the subject of the films, some have been sent to various sectoral… https://t.co/dVnQvlwfC9 — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 21, 2026

The clarification came a day after Kerala Culture Minister P C Vishnunadh said the ministry had not stated reasons for denying screening permission to 31 films at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala.

He said the Centre had asked for detailed synopses of these films, which were sent the next day. He added that they had only received a list of films granted permission.

The 31 films include documentaries on the lives of sanitation workers at Delhi’s hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic and on life in the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, which organises IDSFFK, had sought exemption from certification for 347 films, most of which have been cleared.

Meanwhile, the ministry also tagged a post by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who expressed shock over reports of the denial of permission for 31 films selected for screening at IDSFFK.

He described the episode as an “attack on the freedom of expression”.

Writing on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “I’m shocked to learn of the denial of permission by @MIB_India for 31 films that had been selected for screening at the prestigious 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala, which is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram next week. This is not only a betrayal of India’s proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of our democracy.”

I’m shocked to learn of the denial of permission by @MIB_India for 31 films that had been selected for screening at the prestigious 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala, which is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram next week. This is not only a betrayal of… pic.twitter.com/ZAHmIv9sKa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 21, 2026

Films generally require certification for public exhibition under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Section 9 of the Act empowers the Union government to exempt films from certification, subject to conditions.

I&B’s guidelines provide for such exemptions for films screened at non-commercial film festivals. Films with CBFC certification do not need an exemption from the ministry.