Home / India / Kerala Forest Minister’s niece, her husband found dead; police launch probe

Kerala Forest Minister’s niece, her husband found dead; police launch probe

Their charred bodies were found in their home at Chirakkal
PTI
Kannur, Updated At : 11:55 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Police on Friday said it has launched an investigation into the deaths of Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s niece and her husband, whose charred bodies were found in their home at Chirakkal in this north Kerala district a day ago.

The deceased were identified as Sreelekha A K (67) and her husband Premarajan P K (76), who lived alone as their sons were working abroad, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light around 6 pm on Thursday when the couple’s car driver reached the house to take the vehicle in order to pick up their son, who was returning from abroad, from the airport.

The house was found locked from inside, and despite repeated knocking, no one responded.

With the help of relatives and neighbours, the door was broke open, and the bodies were discovered, a police officer said.

Police said that during the inquest, they noticed head injuries on Sreelekha and a hammer with blood stains was recovered from the house.

Police suspect she may have been murdered before the bodies were set on fire.

Neighbours told the police that the couple was last seen on Wednesday. However, police said no evidence of forcible entry into the house had been found.

Baliyapattam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem, which will be conducted on Friday, police added.

