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Home / India / Kerala: Gold biscuits weighing over 1 kg seized outside Karipur Airport, one arrested

Kerala: Gold biscuits weighing over 1 kg seized outside Karipur Airport, one arrested

A native of Kizhissery in Malappuram district was arrested on Thursday, 10 gold biscuits weighing over one kg were seized

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PTI
Malappuram (Kerala), Updated At : 03:14 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested and 10 gold biscuits weighing over one kg were seized from his possession outside Karipur International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

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The arrested accused was identified as Aslam, a native of Kizhissery in Malappuram district.

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According to police, Aslam arrived from Riyadh on Thursday morning.

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Officials said he allegedly managed to clear Customs after concealing the gold inside an emergency lamp.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Aslam outside the airport and examined his baggage.

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On suspicion, they dismantled the emergency lamp and recovered 10 gold biscuits, each weighing over 100 grams, concealed inside it, police said.

The accused was later taken to the Karipur police station for interrogation.

Police suspect that Aslam was acting as a carrier for a gold smuggling racket.

Efforts are on to identify the racket behind the smuggling attempt, officials said.

Police said this was the second major gold seizure made outside the airport within a week. PTI

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