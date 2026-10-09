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Home / India / Kerala HC directs police to register FIR against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, family in CMRL case

Kerala HC directs police to register FIR against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, family in CMRL case

The plea is tied to material allegedly shared by the ED with the Kerala police, following the ED's investigation into financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)
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The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case.

The CMRL-Exalogic case involves allegations of corruption against former Vijayan and his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil.

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The petition before the High Court was filed by advocate KM Shajahan questioning the non-registration of FIR in the matter.

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The plea is tied to material allegedly shared by the ED with the Kerala police, following the ED's investigation into financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil.

However, instead of registering an FIR, the State constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police H Venkatesh, to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

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The petitioner questioned this move. His plea stated that the ED had unearthed material indicating the possible commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Vijayan, his daughter, her husband, and former Minister PA Muhammed Riyas.

According to Shajahan, instead of forwarding the ED's recommendation to the director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the state government issued an order directing a preliminary police inquiry into the matter.

The state government had argued that an FIR could be registered only after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The Enforcement Directorate, however, submitted that the state police should register an FIR and conduct an investigation.

ED had shared information with the state police chief regarding the commission of offences allegedly unearthed during its investigation. The ED investigation revealed certain transactions which, according to the agency, disclosed a predicate offence requiring investigation by the state police or the VACB.

Shajahan, therefore, sought the registration of an FIR against those allegedly involved in the case, and the transfer of the investigation to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

He also sought directions to the State Police and the Vigilance Director to act on complaints submitted by him in the matter on September 22.

ED's standing counsel, Jaishankar V Nair, submitted that the probe agency had come across several transactions that required a probe by the State Police or another competent agency.

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