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Home / India / Kerala HC orders fresh expert panel to examine coastal erosion allegations against Vizhinjam port

Kerala HC orders fresh expert panel to examine coastal erosion allegations against Vizhinjam port

Kerala HC declares previous committee, headed by M.D. Kudale and appointed by the Kerala government in 2022, to be flawed in view of allegations of conflict of interest involving some of its members

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:34 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Justice Harishankar V. Menon directed the state government to ensure that the proposed members of the new committee have no conflicts of interest. ANI file photo
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The Kerala High Court has ordered the constitution of an expert panel to examine allegations of coastal erosion caused by the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport project in the state.

The Court declared the previous committee, headed by M.D. Kudale and appointed by the Kerala government in 2022, to be flawed in view of allegations of conflict of interest involving some of its members.

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Justice Harishankar V. Menon directed the state government to ensure that the proposed members of the new committee have no conflicts of interest.

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The first committee, headed by M.D. Kudale, former Additional Director of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, was constituted by the Kerala government in 2022 following an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Court further held that the committee's report, which concluded that the port project had not caused coastal erosion, should not be acted upon.

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It observed that, before submitting its final report, the committee had conducted only one inspection at Vizhinjam and held just one meeting with local residents.

The coastal community had alleged that the construction of the seaport had led to coastal erosion, particularly along the northern stretch of the project.

The petitioners approached the High Court contending that construction activities associated with the Vizhinjam Seaport had severely affected the northern coastline, resulting in coastal erosion, damage to residential properties and the loss of traditional livelihoods.

They alleged that several residents had either lost their homes or suffered extensive damage to their properties, creating what they described as an existential crisis for fishing communities.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that the constitution of the Kudale Committee was fundamentally flawed.

The petitioners contended that M.D. Kudale's earlier involvement in the project raised serious questions about his independence when he subsequently examined the environmental consequences of the same project.

Another contention concerned an apparent inconsistency between Kudale's earlier academic position and the findings of the committee he subsequently chaired.

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