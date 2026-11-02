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Home / India / Kerala High Court calls for hospitalisation records of ex-DGP Thachankary

Kerala High Court calls for hospitalisation records of ex-DGP Thachankary

Justice A Badharudeen issued the direction after the former DGP moved an application seeking modification of his bail conditions in order to travel abroad for work

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PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Terming former DGP Tomin J Thachankary’s statement contradictory, the court asked the Jail Superintendent to give a report regarding the diseases the former DGP suffered from while in prison and the number of days he was hospitalised. iStock
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The Kerala High Court on Monday called for the hospitalisation records of former DGP Tomin J Thachankary, convicted in a disproportionate assets case and out on bail, while he was in jail, after he moved the court seeking permission to go abroad for work.

Justice A Badharudeen issued the direction after Thachankary moved an application seeking modification of his bail conditions in order to travel abroad for work.

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The court observed that the former DGP claimed unwell when he was sent to jail, but coming out on bail, he wants to go abroad for work.

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Terming Thachankary’s statement contradictory, the court asked the Jail Superintendent to give a report regarding the diseases the former DGP suffered from while in prison and the number of days he was hospitalised.

Justice Badharudeen also remarked orally in Malayalam that the public will think that judges have no intelligence if such contradictory contentions are accepted by the court.

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“When they go to jail, they claim to be sick, and on coming out they want to travel abroad. How can it be,” he asked?

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.

The High Court suspended the four-year sentence of Thachankary in the disproportionate assets (DA) case on October 15.

The former DGP was sentenced by a vigilance court to four years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 30.84 lakh.

Thachankary, in his appeal against his conviction and sentence, has claimed that none of the documents collected by the investigating agency was produced before the trial court.

He has claimed that the conviction is unsustainable and illegal, alleging gross misappreciation of the evidence and reliance on erroneous calculations made by the investigating officers.

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