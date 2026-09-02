Kerala Home Minister Chennithala defends police action on SFI protesters in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday defended the police action during the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) protest in Thiruvananthapuram, stating that water cannons were deployed only after protesters confronted and attacked police personnel.

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“The police resorted to using water cannons only after protesters unnecessarily attacked and confronted police personnel. The use of water cannons is nothing new; they have been used over the past 10 years, and the same water is being used even now. There is no difference,” he told reporters.

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The comments followed clashes during a march organised by the SFI’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee.

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The protest was held in connection with the full rendition of Vande Mataram at an event attended by the Governor at the University of Kerala. SFI activists alleged that several protesters were injured in the police action and accused officers of using excessive force against students.

Chennithala has said that the protests being organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) against the state government are unnecessary.

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He said only 100 days had passed since the government assumed office and questioned why students were already being pushed into major protests.

He also asserted that the protests aimed to consolidate political power ahead of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) full conference. “It is clear to everyone that this is an attempt to consolidate power ahead of the party’s full conference. What exactly has happened in these 100 days that warrants such large-scale protests?” he asked.

Chennithala demanded that the CPI(M) leadership should clarify which demands of the students had been denied by the government. He also said students should not be used as pawns to conceal problems and shortcomings within the party.

The Home Minister also rejected the Opposition’s allegation that contaminated water had been used in water cannons during the SFI protests. He termed the allegation baseless propaganda.

"Police action should not be given a political interpretation," he said.

Chennithala further questioned the location and nature of the demonstrations, asking why protesters gathered outside the director general of police’s office and the university premises.

The SFI Central Executive Committee condemned the police action, alleging that women leaders were targeted and injured during the march. The organisation stated that its Central Executive Committee member Arya Prasad and state secretariat member Vaishnavi Shaji sustained head and facial injuries and were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted to probe the alleged fraud related to plans to bring the Argentina football team to Kerala. He said a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.