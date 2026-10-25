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Home / India / Kerala man dies as his scooter is hit by car driven by judge’s minor son

Kerala man dies as his scooter is hit by car driven by judge’s minor son

The incident occurs near Cheranelloor here between 2 am and 3 am

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PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 11:58 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Police said that the car was registered in the name of the judge. Photo for representation
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A 54-year-old man died when his two-wheeler was hit by a Mercedez-Benz car allegedly driven by the minor son of an Additional Sessions Judge in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Cheranelloor here between 2 am and 3 am, police said.

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A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

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Police said that the car was registered in the name of the judge.

The niece of the deceased told reporters that her uncle used to run a food stall and was on his way home when the accident occurred.

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She claimed that the car must have been driven at high speed as her uncle's scooter was badly damaged and the various items he was carrying on his two-wheeler were scattered all around the accident site.

"He died on the spot," she said.

The woman alleged that the judge spoke to her in a disrespectful tone at the police station when she questioned him as to why his minor son was allowed to drive the car.

"We will move forward with the case, especially in view of the judge's attitude. Also, it should be a lesson to everyone not to drive a vehicle without a licence," she said.

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