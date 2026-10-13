Kerala Mini Cooper crash: Old video shows teen driving at 220 kmph after 3 deaths

A day after a speeding Mini Cooper driven by a 19-year-old man killed three young people near Kochi, a video has surfaced showing his mother speaking about buying him the luxury car as a birthday gift.

Suhail Sajeev was arrested after the car rammed a scooter carrying three students near Nedumbassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district in the early hours of Sunday.

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The victims, identified as Devika, 21, Gopika, 22, and Ijaz, 21, were travelling towards the airport area when the collision occurred around 1.45 am, police said.

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According to police, the Mini Cooper hit the scooter from behind at high speed, throwing all three riders onto the road. The car reportedly dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before coming to a stop.

Devika and Gopika died at the spot, while Ijaz was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Police have registered a culpable homicide case against Suhail, who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mother’s video on birthday gift goes viral

The crash has drawn widespread attention after a video emerged on social media showing Suhail’s mother explaining how she bought him the Mini Cooper, a car he had long wanted.

Speaking in Malayalam, she describes the family’s happiness at fulfilling his wish. She says she had considered buying the vehicle around her own birthday in December before eventually arranging it as a gift for him.

The video has fuelled public debate following the fatal accident, particularly as police have reportedly recovered videos that appear to show Suhail driving at speeds exceeding 220 kmph.

Suhail Sajeev already posted videos of him clocking 220km/h 😨⚠️ Nooha Sajeev, the mother & owner of IHA DESIGNS talks proudly that "both her sons are mad about cars". She gifted a Mini Cooper to her 19 year old son that kil!ed 3 teenagers today and now 3 families are grieving the loss of young lives. No birthday gifts, luxury brand or financial privilege can reverse this tragedy. During investigation, Suhail mentioned that he was driving at a speed of 120km/h while the accident occurred and his social media reels shows him clocking 220km/h along with few luxury car stunt videos. Parents who encourage their children's passion for cars must also ensure that enthusiasm is accompanied by discipline and an understanding of road safety. The victims deserve justice, their families deserve answers, and the investigation must proceed on the evidence without anyone receiving preferential treatment ⚖️ — Deepu (@deepu_drops) October 12, 2026

Alleged remarks after crash spark outrage

The case has also triggered anger over remarks Suhail allegedly made to police after the collision.

“What are roads meant for? Driving, right?” he reportedly asked after the crash. He also allegedly claimed that his father would take care of the matter.

The reported comments have intensified public outrage over the deaths of the three young people.

Kerala minister orders action against bars

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has directed officials to take action against bars suspected of serving alcohol to Suhail before the crash.

Police suspect that the teenager consumed alcohol at multiple establishments before the collision. Kerala’s legal drinking age is 23, making it unlawful to serve alcohol to a 19-year-old.

The investigation is continuing as authorities examine the circumstances leading to the crash and the alleged role of alcohol and excessive speed.