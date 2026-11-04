Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Kerala mulls digital profiling of drivers with traffic violation, accident records

Kerala mulls digital profiling of drivers with traffic violation, accident records

Proposed system to integrate data from four portals to identify repeat offenders; move comes amid High Court scrutiny of road safety

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:45 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Kerala government is considering a digital driver profiling mechanism to identify habitual traffic violators and drivers with a history of accidents and reckless driving. Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

The Kerala government is considering a digital driver profiling mechanism to identify habitual traffic violators and drivers with a history of accidents and reckless driving as part of a wider initiative to improve road safety in the state.

The proposal, submitted by the state government to the Kerala High Court, envisages creating comprehensive digital profiles of drivers by integrating data from the e-Challan, Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

Advertisement

The proposed ‘Driver Profile Mechanism’ will maintain records of individual drivers’ driving histories, involvement in accidents, traffic violations, suspension or cancellation of driving licences, previous enforcement action and instances of reckless or dangerous driving.

Advertisement

The objective is to identify repeat offenders and enable the authorities to initiate appropriate regulatory action against them.

The proposal comes amid increased judicial scrutiny of road safety in Kerala, with a division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar hearing a suo motu case on the issue.

Advertisement

The Kerala High Court has called for a comprehensive, state-wide integrated road safety monitoring platform to bring various departments and enforcement agencies under a common technology-driven system.

The court has also stressed the need for a centralised driver profiling mechanism covering public transport and heavy vehicle drivers. It directed the Transport Department to prescribe profiling parameters, thresholds for automatic review, counselling and training procedures, and measures against repeat offenders, vehicle owners and permit holders within 90 days.

The proposed system is expected to go beyond maintaining records and serve as a continuous safety and accountability mechanism, officials said.

Highlighting the scale of traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department informed the court that it had issued 1.57 crore electronic challans up to October 30, imposing fines amounting to Rs 1,017.46 crore.

Under the ‘Safe Keralam Project’, the state currently has 726 electronic surveillance cameras, including 675 AI-enabled cameras, 25 systems for detecting parking violations and 18 for identifying red-light violations.

However, only four dedicated speed violation detection systems are operational across the state.

The High Court has also directed the Transport Commissioner to identify accident-prone locations and stretches witnessing frequent speeding and install additional speed detection systems.

“The proposed Integrated Road Safety Monitoring Platform will incorporate several modules, including a citizens’ hazard reporting facility, an accident black spot tracker, road safety audit monitoring, automatic number plate recognition-based enforcement and a road maintenance management system,” an official of the Transport Department said.

The Motor Vehicles Department has additionally sought approval for more enforcement personnel, pointing out that only 85 enforcement squads are currently functioning under the ‘Safe Keralam Project’.

The department has also proposed rationalising private bus schedules through a digital platform, ‘Kerala Buzs’, which will integrate GPS-based vehicle tracking, traffic intensity, travel times and permissible speed limits.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts