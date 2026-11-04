Kerala mulls digital profiling of drivers with traffic violation, accident records

The Kerala government is considering a digital driver profiling mechanism to identify habitual traffic violators and drivers with a history of accidents and reckless driving as part of a wider initiative to improve road safety in the state.

The proposal, submitted by the state government to the Kerala High Court, envisages creating comprehensive digital profiles of drivers by integrating data from the e-Challan, Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

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The proposed ‘Driver Profile Mechanism’ will maintain records of individual drivers’ driving histories, involvement in accidents, traffic violations, suspension or cancellation of driving licences, previous enforcement action and instances of reckless or dangerous driving.

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The objective is to identify repeat offenders and enable the authorities to initiate appropriate regulatory action against them.

The proposal comes amid increased judicial scrutiny of road safety in Kerala, with a division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar hearing a suo motu case on the issue.

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The Kerala High Court has called for a comprehensive, state-wide integrated road safety monitoring platform to bring various departments and enforcement agencies under a common technology-driven system.

The court has also stressed the need for a centralised driver profiling mechanism covering public transport and heavy vehicle drivers. It directed the Transport Department to prescribe profiling parameters, thresholds for automatic review, counselling and training procedures, and measures against repeat offenders, vehicle owners and permit holders within 90 days.

The proposed system is expected to go beyond maintaining records and serve as a continuous safety and accountability mechanism, officials said.

Highlighting the scale of traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department informed the court that it had issued 1.57 crore electronic challans up to October 30, imposing fines amounting to Rs 1,017.46 crore.

Under the ‘Safe Keralam Project’, the state currently has 726 electronic surveillance cameras, including 675 AI-enabled cameras, 25 systems for detecting parking violations and 18 for identifying red-light violations.

However, only four dedicated speed violation detection systems are operational across the state.

The High Court has also directed the Transport Commissioner to identify accident-prone locations and stretches witnessing frequent speeding and install additional speed detection systems.

“The proposed Integrated Road Safety Monitoring Platform will incorporate several modules, including a citizens’ hazard reporting facility, an accident black spot tracker, road safety audit monitoring, automatic number plate recognition-based enforcement and a road maintenance management system,” an official of the Transport Department said.

The Motor Vehicles Department has additionally sought approval for more enforcement personnel, pointing out that only 85 enforcement squads are currently functioning under the ‘Safe Keralam Project’.

The department has also proposed rationalising private bus schedules through a digital platform, ‘Kerala Buzs’, which will integrate GPS-based vehicle tracking, traffic intensity, travel times and permissible speed limits.