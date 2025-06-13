DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Kerala official suspended over offensive post on plane crash victim        

Kerala official suspended over offensive post on plane crash victim        

A Pavithran was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who was among the victims of the crash
article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 01:10 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A government employee in Kerala has been suspended for making an offensive comment on Facebook about a Kerala nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Advertisement

A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who was among the victims of the crash.

In a Facebook post, State Revenue Minister K Rajan described Pavithran’s remarks as “disgraceful”, and said the suspension order was issued immediately after the post came to his attention.

Advertisement

Ranjitha, a mother of two, was working as a nurse in the UK. She had travelled to Kerala for a four-day visit to complete formalities related to her government job, with plans to rejoin the service after a stint abroad. She died when she boarded the ill-fated flight on her return.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George visited Ranjitha’s residence in Pullad in Pathanamthitta district and consoled her two sobbing children and grief-stricken family members.

Advertisement

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people—including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani—crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Only one person survived the crash. A total of 241 people, including 168 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, lost their lives.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts