Kerala orders help desks for voters excluded from draft list

The Kerala Government directed district collectors to take necessary steps to provide necessary assistance to eligible persons who are not included in the draft voter list published as part of the SIR.

It is significant in a democratic system that all eligible voters in the state are included in the electoral roll, and ensure that not a single deserving voter is excluded from the list, the order dated December 26 said.

To ensure this, the district collectors should set up help desks to add the names of eligible voters who are not included in the draft electoral roll published as part of the SIR for various reasons, it said. This move follows an order issued days after CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the setting up of help desks and the launching of wide outreach measures to assist voters affected by the ongoing SIR in the state.