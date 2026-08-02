DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Kerala rain havoc: 8 dead, 13 injured; nearly 5,800 moved to relief camps

Kerala rain havoc: 8 dead, 13 injured; nearly 5,800 moved to relief camps

Orange alert issued for Pamba river in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district; yellow alert for Payaswani river in Kasaragod

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:57 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man wades through water in a flood-affected area of Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. PTI
Advertisement

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday said eight people have died while an equal number of people remain missing after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across the southern state. He added that 13 people have so far been injured in the rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of the state.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, rain-related incidents have destroyed 27 houses while 196 homes have been partially damaged. As many as 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state, it said.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts of the state on Sunday. The intense rainfall beginning from Friday night caused landslips and flash floods in parts of the state, with Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam being among the worst affected regions.

Advertisement

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Vadaserikkara in Pathanamthitta (361 mm), followed by Athikkayam (357 mm), Vagamon in Kottayam (314 mm) and Angamoozhy in Pathanamthitta (307 mm), the weather office said.

In a statement, the office of the Kerala chief minister assured assistance to the families of those killed and those who lost their homes and livelihoods in rain-related incidents. He also called on political workers and voluntary organisations to participate in the relief and clean-up works.

Advertisement

“Communications continue with the Revenue Minister, ministers responsible for the districts, and district administrations regarding the rain disaster in the state. The reduction in rainfall compared to yesterday is encouraging,” the statement said.

“Cleanup operations have begun in the flood-affected areas. Political workers and voluntary organisations should participate in the cleanup efforts. Full support from the government will be provided,” the CM’s office said.

Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued for the Pamba river in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, and a yellow alert for the Payaswani river in Kasargod, as of Sunday.

Kerala is on high alert but the “rainfall situation is improving”, the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Member Secretary Sekhar Kuriakose told reporters.

Rain’s intensity is on a downward trend; the state has deployed nine National Disaster Response Force teams, and fire force and civil defence volunteers are active, he said. He added that rains were expected to “re-activate” around August 7, although it will not be intense.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts