Kerala rain havoc: 8 dead, 13 injured; nearly 5,800 moved to relief camps

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday said eight people have died while an equal number of people remain missing after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across the southern state. He added that 13 people have so far been injured in the rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of the state.

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According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, rain-related incidents have destroyed 27 houses while 196 homes have been partially damaged. As many as 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state, it said.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts of the state on Sunday. The intense rainfall beginning from Friday night caused landslips and flash floods in parts of the state, with Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam being among the worst affected regions.

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The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Vadaserikkara in Pathanamthitta (361 mm), followed by Athikkayam (357 mm), Vagamon in Kottayam (314 mm) and Angamoozhy in Pathanamthitta (307 mm), the weather office said.

In a statement, the office of the Kerala chief minister assured assistance to the families of those killed and those who lost their homes and livelihoods in rain-related incidents. He also called on political workers and voluntary organisations to participate in the relief and clean-up works.

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“Communications continue with the Revenue Minister, ministers responsible for the districts, and district administrations regarding the rain disaster in the state. The reduction in rainfall compared to yesterday is encouraging,” the statement said.

“Cleanup operations have begun in the flood-affected areas. Political workers and voluntary organisations should participate in the cleanup efforts. Full support from the government will be provided,” the CM’s office said.

Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued for the Pamba river in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, and a yellow alert for the Payaswani river in Kasargod, as of Sunday.

Kerala is on high alert but the “rainfall situation is improving”, the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Member Secretary Sekhar Kuriakose told reporters.

Rain’s intensity is on a downward trend; the state has deployed nine National Disaster Response Force teams, and fire force and civil defence volunteers are active, he said. He added that rains were expected to “re-activate” around August 7, although it will not be intense.