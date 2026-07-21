Kerala reports fresh shigellosis case in Wayanad; engineering student tests positive

A fresh case of shigellosis has been reported in Kerala's Wayanad district, with an engineering student testing positive for the bacterial infection.

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"One more Shigella case has been reported from Thalapuzha Engineering College in Wayanad. Thavinhal Gram Panchayat has taken steps to contain the situation," Kerala Minister T Siddique said on Tuesday.

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Four other students with similar symptoms have been hospitalised, prompting health authorities to closely monitor the situation, official sources said.

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According to the sources, the engineering student, who studies at a state-run college, tested positive on Monday. The infected student and one of the four symptomatic patients live in the college hostel, while the remaining three stay off campus.

The authorities of Thavinhal Gram Panchayat, under whose jurisdiction the college falls, subsequently initiated containment measures in the area. A meeting involving officials from the Periya Community Health Centre and the college authorities was also held to review the situation.

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Shigellosis was earlier reported in Nenmeni Gram Panchayat in Wayanad in June. Seventeen students from an aided school tested positive for the infection, while more than 500 people sought medical treatment after developing symptoms.

The highest number of cases has been reported from districts including Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad. In addition, some infections have been traced to contaminated food served at restaurants, including an outbreak in Kochi in mid-July.