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Home / India / Kerala swearing-in: 2 ministers opt for solemn affirmation, Muraleedharan takes oath in English

Kerala swearing-in: 2 ministers opt for solemn affirmation, Muraleedharan takes oath in English

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Shibu Baby John and Communist Marxist Party leader C P John choose to ‘solemnly affirm’ instead of taking the oath in the name of God

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 01:00 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on May 18, 2026, Congress leaders join hands during the swearing-in ceremony of the Kerala government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Image credit/PTI
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As Chief Minister V D Satheesan and 20 ministers were sworn in by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, two cabinet members chose to “solemnly affirm” instead of taking the oath in the name of God.

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Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John was the first to make a solemn affirmation rather than take the oath in the name of God.

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Similarly, Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C P John also solemnly affirmed his oath.

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Both leaders belong to parties that follow left-socialist ideologies but are part of the UDF.

Meanwhile, all other ministers took oath in Malayalam, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan was the only one sworn in in English.

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He took both the oath of office and oath of secrecy in English.

The swearing-in ceremony, which began at 10 am, concluded around 11.30 am at Central Stadium here.

The UDF government came to power after winning 102 out of 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly.

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