DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Kerala: Tiger falls into well in Pathanamthitta, rescue efforts underway

Kerala: Tiger falls into well in Pathanamthitta, rescue efforts underway

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Thanithode station limits of the Vadaserikkara range in the Ranni forest division

article_Author
ANI
Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Updated At : 02:55 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

A quiet morning in Villunnippara turned into a scene of panic after a tiger fell into a domestic well at a local residence in the wee hours of Monday. Neighbours were alerted by a loud splash from the well. Upon investigating the noise, they spotted the tiger struggling in the water.

Advertisement

A tiger fell into a well at Villunnippara in Pathanamthitta district, triggering concern among residents. Residents heard a loud noise from the well at around 5 am at Sadashivan's house in the Kollamparambil area, on the road leading from Villunnippara Pampadumppadi junction towards Pulayanppara. Upon inspection, the tiger was found trapped inside the well.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Thanithode station limits of the Vadaserikkara range in the Ranni forest division. On receiving information, forest officials and police personnel rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts