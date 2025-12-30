Kerala: Tiger falls into well in Pathanamthitta, rescue efforts underway

A quiet morning in Villunnippara turned into a scene of panic after a tiger fell into a domestic well at a local residence in the wee hours of Monday. Neighbours were alerted by a loud splash from the well. Upon investigating the noise, they spotted the tiger struggling in the water.

Advertisement

A tiger fell into a well at Villunnippara in Pathanamthitta district, triggering concern among residents. Residents heard a loud noise from the well at around 5 am at Sadashivan's house in the Kollamparambil area, on the road leading from Villunnippara Pampadumppadi junction towards Pulayanppara. Upon inspection, the tiger was found trapped inside the well.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Thanithode station limits of the Vadaserikkara range in the Ranni forest division. On receiving information, forest officials and police personnel rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway.