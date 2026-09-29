Kerala to double compensation for wildlife attack deaths, crop losses

The Kerala government has decided to double the compensation paid to victims of wildlife attacks, including families of those killed and farmers suffering crop losses, State Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken following discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, and Agriculture Minister, the minister said.

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The move comes amid continuing concerns over human-wildlife conflicts in several parts of the state, with attacks by wild animals causing fatalities as well as damage to agricultural crops and affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

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Announcing the decision, John said the government had agreed to increase the existing compensation for deaths and crop losses caused by wildlife attacks.

“The enhanced compensation is aimed at providing greater financial support to affected families and farmers, particularly those whose livelihoods are dependent on agriculture,” he said.

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The southern state has witnessed recurring incidents of human-wildlife conflict, particularly in forest-fringe and agricultural areas, where encounters involving elephants, wild boars and other wild animals have resulted in deaths, injuries and damage to crops.

The increase in compensation is also expected to provide relief to farmers who face financial losses when wildlife destroys standing crops. Crop damage has been a longstanding concern in areas bordering forests and wildlife habitats.

Further details, including the revised compensation amounts for different categories of deaths, injuries and crop losses and the date from which the enhanced rates will apply, are expected to be specified by the government.