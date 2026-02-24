DT
Kerala to Keralam: A name-change agenda for first Cabinet meeting at Seva Teerth 

Union Cabinet likely to approve the move to rename the state as per a resolution passed by LDF led Kerala government recently 

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
The resolution to rename Kerala was passed recently by the Kerala Assembly, which said that Kerala has traditionally been called Keralam. Image: PTI/file
Ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take up an agenda to change the name of Kerala to Keralam.

The name change agenda is learnt to be part of the business the Cabinet would take up as it meets at the PM's new office Seva Teerth for the first time.

The resolution to rename Kerala was passed recently by the Kerala Assembly, which said that Kerala has traditionally been called Keralam.

The resolution piloted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and passed by the Assembly urged the Union government to bring a constitutional amendment to change the name of the state mentioned as Kerala in the first schedule of the Constitution.

This move would require a constitutional amendment to Article 3.

