Kerala turns page as Vijayan era ends with LDF defeat

May 4, 2026, may come to be seen as a defining moment in Kerala’s political history, marking not just the defeat of the CPI(M)-led LDF but also a turning point for Pinarayi Vijayan, one of the state’s most dominant leaders.

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After 16 years at the helm of the CPI(M), followed by two consecutive terms as CM, his long run of authority ended in a decisive electoral setback.

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Vijayan, 81, rose from a modest, working-class background to lead Kerala at a time when his party, the CPI(M), was itself transitioning away from its older leadership mould, marking a generational and social shift within the organisation.

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Over the years, he grew into an unquestioned centre of authority, running both the party and the government with a firm, centralised grip that defined his tenure as CM over the past decade.

He first became CM in 2016 and went on to secure a second consecutive term in 2021, an achievement that set him apart in Kerala’s political history.

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Known as a firm and disciplined leader, he built a reputation as a tough organiser during his long tenure as CPI(M) state secretary.

In 2026, Vijayan once again led the Left into the Assembly election, seeking a rare third consecutive term. But this time, the tide turned, with the CPI(M)-led alliance losing ground, including in several of its traditional strongholds in Kannur, his home district.

Vijayan himself faced a tough contest in his home turf of Dharmadam, often trailing during the counting. For many observers, the result marked a sharp political shift after a decade of his leadership.

Often described as a “tough communist with a firm administrative grip”, Vijayan played a central role in pushing through several major infrastructure projects that were once considered difficult to implement in the state.

These included the execution of the ambitious GAIL gas pipeline, the completion of a key phase of the long-delayed Vizhinjam International Seaport project, and accelerated efforts in National Highway development in Kerala, where land acquisition-traditionally a politically sensitive issue-was carried out at an unprecedented pace to widen and upgrade key corridors.

Supporters credit his decisive leadership style with cutting through bureaucratic and political resistance to execute these projects.

A hard taskmaster, shrewd strategist, pragmatic administrator, and crisis manager, the two-time CM and longest-serving CPI(M) state secretary earned many epithets over his decades-long political career.

An organisational man to the core and a man of few words, the veteran weathered many storms while leading the party for 16 years and the state for two consecutive terms, breaking political conventions.

A survivor of police brutality during the Emergency, Vijayan’s journey-both as CM and party state secretary-was far from smooth, but rather a challenging saga with many twists and turns.

He was hailed as a “double-breasted comrade” by some of his ardent supporters within the party.

However, his unyielding nature, fearlessness, and stubbornness earned him the label of “dictator” from opponents on many occasions.

Vijayan was born in 1944 to Mundayil Koran and Kalyani in Pinarayi in Kannur district.

He became the Kannur district secretary of the Kerala Students Federation while studying BA (Economics) at Brennen College in Thalassery, and also worked as a handloom weaver for a year after his schooling before continuing higher studies.

He later rose to become its state secretary and then state president.

In 1968, at the age of 24, Vijayan became a member of the CPI(M) Kannur district committee. Two years later, he was fielded from Koothuparamba and became an MLA at the age of 26.

He demonstrated organisational ability during his tenure as state secretary and also had a brief stint as Kerala’s Power Minister from 1996 to 1998. However, allegations linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, related to awarding contracts to a Canadian company for modernising hydel projects, dogged him for years, with political rivals using it to target him.

Vijayan consistently maintained that the case was politically motivated and that there was no wrongdoing.

While critics described him as a leader “with no smile on his face” and one of the most formidable politicians in Kerala, rivals also accused him at times of deviating from the party line.

During his tenure as state secretary, internal tensions between him and rival V S Achuthanandan came to the fore, even leading to both being suspended from the politburo in 2007 before being reinstated later.

Controversies, including the 2012 murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, also cast a shadow during his leadership period as party secretary.

Yet even critics acknowledged his political acumen and crisis management skills, which helped the Left retain power in 2021.

Though not initially as popular as Achuthanandan among grassroots workers, Vijayan gradually built his own connect with the public during his years in power.

From handling the Nipah outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic to dealing with floods and Cyclone Ockhi, he projected himself as a leader focused on the state’s interests.

At the same time, his tenure was marked by multiple controversies, including the gold smuggling case, the dollar smuggling case, the Sprinklr deal, and allegations involving his former principal secretary, M Sivasankar.

Despite these, Vijayan remained defiant, repeatedly challenging his opponents to prove the charges.