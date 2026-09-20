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Home / India / Keralam: Padma Shri awardee, Cardiologist Dr G Vijayaraghavan dies at 84

Keralam: Padma Shri awardee, Cardiologist Dr G Vijayaraghavan dies at 84

He and his team established the first 2D echocardiography laboratory at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Dr G Vijayaraghavan receiving the Padma Shree. Image credit/gvr.co.in/gallery.php
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Renowned cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr G Vijayaraghavan died here on Sunday, his relatives said. He was 84.

Vijayaraghavan was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, relatives said.

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He was the vice-chairman of KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

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A native of Perumpuzha in Kollam, Vijayaraghavan completed his MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 1964 and MD in General Medicine in 1969.

He later obtained his doctorate in cardiology from Christian Medical College, Vellore, where his research focused on endomyocardial fibrosis.

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He also conducted research at the University of California and authored several books on cardiology.

Vijayaraghavan received honorary fellowships from several prominent institutions and associations across the world, relatives said.

He and his team established the first 2D echocardiography laboratory at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2009.

The final rites will be held later, relatives said.

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