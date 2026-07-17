Ketan Agarwal murder case: 'Ensure speedy justice, strictest punishment for accused,' says father

The father of murdered Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal on Friday appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the family and demanded strictest punishment for the two accused arrested for the crime.

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Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal (20), and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing the 26-year-old realtor to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort, a scenic spot popular with tourists and trekkers in Pune district, on June 18.

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His father Vishal Agarwal expressed satisfaction over the pace and direction of ongoing police probe into the high-profile murder case, which has attracted nation-wide attention, but sought speedy justice.

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“My son should get justice at the earliest and the culprits should get the maximum punishment. The investigation is going in the right direction and the case should be tried in a fast-track court,” he said, while speaking to reporters here.

On news reports that accused Goyal and Chaudhary were already married, Vishal Agarwal insisted he had no information about their weeding and only read about it in the media.

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Speaking about the immeasurable loss suffered by the family, an emotional Vishal Agarwal said, “For any father, the most painful moment is to give shoulder to his son’s bier. Losing my father soon after (the death of Ketan) has made the grief even more unbearable. The entire family is shattered and grieving. I am unable to come to terms with the loss of my son and then my father.”

Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather Devichand Agarwal died of a cardiac arrest on July 4.

Vishal Agarwal maintained the match between Ketan and Goyal, whose family is into spice and dry fruits business, was arranged through his uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife, who had given positive feedback about the prospective bride.

“The match making was done by my uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife. They assured us that Siya was a cultured and well-mannered woman. Based on those assurances, we went ahead and fixed the marriage,” he stated.

Asked whether the Mittals may have been a part of the entire conspiracy, he said, “It may be possible.”

Vishal Agarwal recalled Ketan had occasionally complained about issues in his relationship with Goyal after their engagement in February.

“Ketan used to sometimes complain that Siya would pick up fights frequently, got upset over small issues and her mobile phone was often found busy. We used to console him and tell him not to worry,” he said.

Recounting the events of June 18, he said, “Siya’s mother called my wife and informed her that Ketan had fallen off a cliff.”

Goyal and Chaudhary, arrested on June 23, are currently in jail under judicial custody.