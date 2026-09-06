Ketan Agarwal murder: 'Lover' Chetan Choudhary friend held for conspiracy; third arrest in case   

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the sensational murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad fort in the district in June this year, officials said on Saturday.

Also read: Fresh turn in Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Siya Goyal secretly marry boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary months before her engagement?

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The arrested man, Ritesh Hange, is a friend of Chetan Choudhary, the alleged lover of victim Agarwal’s fiancee Siya Goyal.

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Hange is the third person to be arrested in the case after Chaudhary and Goyal.

According to police, Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) allegedly pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad fort in Pune district on June 18, resulting in his death.

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“During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan Agarwal’s murder,” Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

Hange has been arrested for the alleged murder conspiracy, he said.

Another police officer said Hange was involved in the planning of Agarwal’s murder with Chaudhary and Goyal.

“He was aware of the earlier plan of Goyal and Chaudhary to injure Ketan by breaking his hands and legs and subsequently eliminate him. After allegedly executing the murder at Lohagad fort on June 18, Chetan contacted Ritesh and informed him about it,” the officer said.

Police said Agarwal and Goyal had got engaged in February, but she was allegedly in a relationship with Chaudhary.

The police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary planned to eliminate Agarwal as he was becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

Further investigation is under way.