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Home / India / Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal taken to Pune's Lohagad Fort to recreate crime scene

Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal taken to Pune's Lohagad Fort to recreate crime scene

Co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to be taken to the fort separately as part of reconstruction exercise

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Accused Siya Goyal is escorted by police outside the Vadgaon Maval Court after the court remanded her and co-accused Chetan Chaudhari to seven-day police custody, in Pune. PTI file
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Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of her fiance and Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, to the Lohagad Fort for the reconstruction of the crime scene, an official said.

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According to the police, the exercise is aimed at recreating the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, when Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from the fort by Siya (20) and her 'lover', Chetan Chaudhary (22).

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“Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to death. Chetan will be taken to the fort separately,” a senior official of the Pune rural police said.

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During the crime scene recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, he added.

Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

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Siya has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.

Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.

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