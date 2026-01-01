Kharge calls for protection of constitutional rights in New Year message
Congress president new year should be turned into a mass movement to safeguard the rights of vulnerable sections
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended New Year greetings, with Kharge using the occasion to call for the protection of constitutional rights and democratic values.
In a post on X, Kharge said the new year should be turned into a mass movement to safeguard the rights of vulnerable sections, including the right to work, the right to vote and the right to live with dignity.
He said citizens must collectively defend the Constitution, strengthen democracy and promote social harmony.
Kharge said employment for youth, safety for women, prosperity for farmers, dignity for those on the margins and an improved quality of life for all should be the shared resolve for 2026.
He also conveyed wishes for happiness, prosperity and progress in the year ahead.
Rahul Gandhi, in a separate post on X, extended New Year greetings in Hindi and English, wishing people good health, happiness and success.
He said, “Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2026!”
