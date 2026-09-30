Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his opening remarks at the 19-party INDIA bloc meeting here on Wednesday, demanded the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, called for voting through ballot papers instead of EVMs and sought the use of the pre-SIR electoral roll in future elections, accusing the Election Commission of putting the fundamental principle of “one person, one vote, one value” at risk.

Kharge said the Opposition parties had come together to protect the Constitution and demanded sweeping changes in the functioning of the Election Commission, including complete transparency in electoral-roll revisions, protection against wrongful deletion of voters, an effective appeal mechanism and simpler registration for first-time voters.

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“Today, that principle is facing a serious threat,” Kharge said, referring to concerns raised by citizens and political parties over the functioning of the Election Commission.

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The meeting has brought together 19 Opposition parties to discuss their concerns over the poll panel, electoral rolls, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), EVMs and the independence of the Election Commission. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, Kapil Sibal, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tejasvi Yadav among others were present in the meeting.

Kharge said the Opposition had for years raised questions over EVMs and alleged manipulation and unexplained changes in electoral rolls.

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Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations concerning Mahadevpura, Aland, Haryana and Maharashtra, he said the INDIA parties had repeatedly raised objections but had received no satisfactory response from the Commission.

He said instead of addressing the complaints, the Election Commission had “looked the other way”.

On SIR, Kharge questioned the exclusion of large numbers of voters from electoral rolls and claimed that 13.3 crore voters had been removed from the voter list.

“It is shocking that as many as 13.3 crore voters have blatantly been removed from voter list,” he said, alleging that their right to participate in democracy had been taken away.

Kharge said the burden must be on the system to ensure that no genuine voter was disenfranchised during any electoral-roll revision. “If names are deleted, we must know who was deleted. We must also know why,” he said.

He demanded that the pre-SIR electoral roll be used for future elections and called for complete transparency in every revision of electoral rolls, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections.

He also demanded that no legitimate voter be removed without due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism.

The Opposition, he said, must also ensure protection for eligible voters who could otherwise be excluded because of administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness.

Kharge questioned the independence of the Election Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution and demanded institutional accountability. “There can be no credible election without an Independent and impartial Election Commission as envisioned in Article 324 of the Constitution,” he said.

Targeting the CEC, Kharge said the two other members of the poll panel had written to him 14 times in 10 months, and alleged that the exchanges raised questions over his “integrity and intentions”.

“Therefore, he should be removed from his position,” Kharge said.

He went further, saying that if the CEC had “even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him”, he should resign and “turn approver” against those allegedly interfering with electoral rolls.

Kharge also questioned the law governing the appointment and service conditions of the CEC and Election Commissioners. He said the Modi government had brought the 2023 Bill to replace the Chief Justice of India with a Union Minister on the selection panel.

He also objected to provisions granting protection from civil or criminal proceedings for acts, words or decisions taken by a person while serving as CEC or EC, describing it as a “blanket immunity”.

Kharge alleged that the changes were intended to ensure an Election Commission that would act as a “rubber stamp” for the government. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted an electoral system that would help them remain in power.

He also referred to a Supreme Court observation that the inclusion of a Cabinet Minister in the selection committee did not provide the “independent counterweight” that a neutral selector could, and that the Leader of Opposition’s presence could become “largely ornamental”.

The court, Kharge said, had emphasised: “It is not enough for the ECI to be independent; it must also appear to be independent.”

The Congress president also raised the issue of young and first-time voters, saying millions of Indians become eligible to vote every year. He alleged that changes in Form 6, used for enrolment of first-time voters, were discouraging young people from entering the electoral process.

On EVMs, Kharge said the Opposition’s position should be unambiguous.

He called for voting through ballots instead of EVMs, arguing that this was necessary to restore faith and confidence in the electoral system. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier formulation, he alleged that the BJP decides whether to use EVMs according to whether it wants to “win, get a hung House or lose an election”.

Kharge said the INDIA parties must leave the meeting with a clear programme of action and stand together whenever citizens’ fundamental democratic rights were at stake.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition parties were united to “protect India’s Constitution” from what he described as repeated attacks by the Modi government. He alleged that the latest such attempt was a “conspiracy to steal votes through the ECI in order to stay in power”.

The 19 parties attending the meeting are the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, CPI(M), CPI, National Conference, PDP, JMM, CPI(ML), IUML, Kerala Congress (M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and All India Forward Bloc.