Kharge plays caste card, says BJP free run will turn poor into slaves

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 23

Giving a clear signal that caste and reservation would be central to his party’s campaign during the Assembly polls in five states and the 2024 General Election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday told party workers that the days of “Manu” would return and people belonging to marginalised sections would become “permanent slaves” if the BJP continued to have a free run.

Speaking in Jaipur after laying the stone for the Congress office, Kharge said four categories of people — the poor, lower middle class, Dalits and the Scheduled Tribes—needed to be particularly vigilant. With public sector organisations being shut down or handed over to private parties by the Narendra Modi government, the Dalits and the OBCs would no longer be able to benefit from the reservation policy for recruitment in PSUs, he alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi has already told you that only three out of 90 union government secretaries are from OBC categories. If OBCs are having such poor representation, one can imagine the representation of SCs and STs in the top bureaucracy. Do you want to go back to the days of Manu and become slaves permanently,” Kharge asked the crowd who screamed “no” in reply.

The Congress chief also alleged that then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation laying of new Parliament building as he belonged to the Scheduled Caste. “If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,” Kharge said. He alleged that President Droupadi Murmu, belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community, was not invited for the inauguration of new Parliament building while many others, including actors, were invited. “Isn’t this an insult to the President,” asked Kharge, who himself is a Dalit.

He also questioned the Modi government’s intention behind bringing the women’s reservation Bill saying it was brought ahead of elections only because several opposition parties had formed the INDIA bloc.

Claiming that the Bill could have been implemented immediately instead of going through the process of delimitation preceded by census, Kharge said if the Congress came to power in 2024, the first thing it would do is introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in legislature.

Rahul, who also addressed the gathering, alleged the original idea behind PM Modi’s decision to summon the special session was to change India’s name to “Bharat”. “When Modi realised this will not work, he decided to have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed,” said Rahul.

