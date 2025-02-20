Kharge slams Modi govt over China policy, alleges national security risk

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting India’s national security and territorial sovereignty at risk by adopting soft policy towards China, which he said is settling new 90 villages on Arunachal Pradesh border.

The Congress chief alleged the Prime Minister is adopting the soft policy towards China instead of taking a tough stance. “You are adopting the policy of ‘red salute’ instead of ‘red eye’ towards China!” he alleged.

He said the Modi government is putting India’s “national security, territorial sovereignty and integrity” at risk.

He claimed that the allegation levelled by him against the PM is based on facts.

Highlighting news report ‘China building 90 villages along Arunachal Pradesh, 628 such villages already established’, he said the Modi government promotes the ‘vibrant villages programme’ on the border.

“You have exaggerated it in the Parliament. But the truth is that 90 per cent of the funds of ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ have not been spent in the last two years. This scheme was launched in February 2023 and of the Rs 4,800 crore fund allocated, only Rs 509 crore has been spent,” he said.

In Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power, Kharge alleged no funds have been provided for the state’s 75 villages under the programme.

He also said the government already knew about China’s plan to build the “world’s largest dam” on Brahmaputra river, which could prove disastrous for India, however it chose to remain silent.

“In December 2024, China announced plans to build the ‘world’s largest dam’ on the Brahmaputra river, which could prove disastrous for our national security, environment…,” he said.

He added while the government had already made an announcement about it in 2022 in the Parliament, which “means the Modi government was aware of the matter since 2021, still they remained absolutely silent”.

He said the Modi-led government’s priority is “PR stunts and false advertisements for itself, not the national security of India!”