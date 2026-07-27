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Home / India / Kharge targets BJP over Assam floods, demands immediate PM-CARES relief

Kharge targets BJP over Assam floods, demands immediate PM-CARES relief

The Congress president said floods had claimed at least 68 lives and affected nearly 10 lakh people across 25 districts, leaving a trail of destruction

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday, July 27, 2026. Sansad TV via PTI
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in Assam and urged the Centre to immediately release substantial assistance from the PM-CARES Fund for affected families, while questioning the BJP over its unfulfilled promise of making the state “flood-free”.

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Kharge said the floods had claimed at least 68 lives and affected nearly 10 lakh people across 25 districts, leaving widespread destruction in their wake. He conveyed condolences to the families of those who died and said his thoughts were with people who had lost their homes, livelihoods, crops and livestock.

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Calling for an urgent response, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the Union and Assam Governments must deploy every available resource for rescue, relief and rehabilitation. He also demanded adequate compensation for every life lost and for damaged homes and livelihoods.

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Turning the spotlight on the BJP’s record, Kharge recalled that the party’s 2016 Assam Vision Document had promised a permanent solution to the state’s recurring floods. He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance during the 2021 Assembly election campaign that Assam would be made “flood-free” within five years.

With a decade of BJP rule now completed, Kharge asked what had become of those promises and questioned why the party’s “double-engine government” had failed to build a comprehensive system for flood control, erosion management and rehabilitation.

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He said Assam required a long-term, scientifically planned flood management strategy, including modern early-warning systems, stronger and regularly maintained embankments, wetland restoration, accountable river-basin management, climate-resilient infrastructure and dignified rehabilitation for displaced families.

Kharge also appealed to Congress leaders, workers and volunteers to extend every possible assistance to flood-hit people and support relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state.

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